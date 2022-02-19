How to Watch Morgan State vs Howard

Howard has been a surprise in the MEAC and looks to extend its winning streak against Morgan State.

Howard is currently on a five-game winning streak and will look to extend it to six today with a victory over Morgan State.

How to watch the Morgan State vs Howard game today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Morgan State has been very inconsistent this year. The Bears started the year 2-0 and then lost five consecutive games. They won another two after that and then lost another two.

The Bears are coming off a victory over South Carolina State and are hoping to start a winning streak to end their season.

The Bison are rolling right now and playing some of the best basketball in the MEAC right now.

Howard played Morgan State earlier in the season and came away with a 91-82 victory. The Bison are hoping to replicate their success in that game with another high-scoring offensive outing.

Conference games at the end of the year are always competitive and should be very interesting to see.

Tune in to ESPN 2 at 2 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

