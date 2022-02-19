Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Howard Bison (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-5 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Burr Gymnasium
Key Stats for Howard vs. Morgan State
- The 78.2 points per game the Bison put up are just 3.8 more points than the Bears give up (74.4).
- The Bears' 76 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 69.4 the Bison give up.
- The Bison make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
Howard Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins averages a team-high 6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- William Settle posts 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Kyle Foster leads his team in points per contest (15.7), and also posts 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Randy Brumant posts a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.5 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 66.4% from the floor (10th in the nation).
- Tai Bibbs is averaging 9.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Lagio Grantsaan is the Bears' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he puts up 9.9 points and 1.3 assists.
- De'Torrion Ware is posting a team-best 10.8 points per game. And he is producing 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 31.5% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
- Sheryn Devonish paces the Bears in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Bears get 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Isaiah Burke.
- Keith McGee is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
