Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Howard Bison (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-5 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State

Howard vs Morgan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Howard

-6.5

154.5 points

Key Stats for Howard vs. Morgan State

  • The 78.2 points per game the Bison put up are just 3.8 more points than the Bears give up (74.4).
  • The Bears' 76 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 69.4 the Bison give up.
  • The Bison make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Howard Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hawkins averages a team-high 6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • William Settle posts 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Kyle Foster leads his team in points per contest (15.7), and also posts 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Randy Brumant posts a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.5 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 66.4% from the floor (10th in the nation).
  • Tai Bibbs is averaging 9.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Lagio Grantsaan is the Bears' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he puts up 9.9 points and 1.3 assists.
  • De'Torrion Ware is posting a team-best 10.8 points per game. And he is producing 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 31.5% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
  • Sheryn Devonish paces the Bears in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Bears get 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Isaiah Burke.
  • Keith McGee is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Morgan State at Howard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
