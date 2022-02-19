Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-5 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Burr Gymnasium

Burr Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Howard -6.5 154.5 points

Key Stats for Howard vs. Morgan State

The 78.2 points per game the Bison put up are just 3.8 more points than the Bears give up (74.4).

The Bears' 76 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 69.4 the Bison give up.

The Bison make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Howard Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins averages a team-high 6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

William Settle posts 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kyle Foster leads his team in points per contest (15.7), and also posts 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Randy Brumant posts a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.5 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 66.4% from the floor (10th in the nation).

Tai Bibbs is averaging 9.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Morgan State Players to Watch