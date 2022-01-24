In Monday night college basketball action, Morgan State will hit the road to take on Norfolk State.

The college basketball season continues Monday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. While there are some high profile matchups, there are also some under-the-radar games to keep an eye on. One of those games will feature Morgan State hitting the road to take on Norfolk State.

How to Watch Morgan State at Norfolk State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Heading in to tonight's game, the Bears hold a 6–9 record and need to string a few wins together to get on track. Last time out, Morgan State ended up losing to Howard by a final score of 91–82.

On the other side, the Spartans are 13–4 coming into tonight's game. Norfolk State is definitely the favorite in this outing but cannot afford to take Morgan State lightly. The Spartans are coming off of an 84–77 win over Coppin State.

While this isn't a matchup of two elite teams, it should be an entertaining game to watch. Neither team is an obvious NCAA tournament contender, but they should put on a good show.

