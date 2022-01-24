Skip to main content

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Norfolk State Spartans (13-4, 4-0 MEAC) will try to continue an eight-game home win streak when they take on the Morgan State Bears (6-9, 1-2 MEAC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
Norfolk State vs Morgan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Norfolk State

-7.5

149 points

Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

  • The Spartans score 75.1 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 74.5 the Bears give up.
  • The Bears' 77.6 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • The Spartans make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • The Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Kris Bankston posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.7 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 75.9% from the field (first in the country).
  • Christian Ings is putting up 9.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Jalen Hawkins puts up 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Caheim Brown is posting 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • De'Torrion Ware leads the Bears in scoring (11.7 points per game), and produces 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Lagio Grantsaan is putting up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.3 points and 1.2 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Sheryn Devonish is posting a team-leading 3.6 assists per game. And he is delivering 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 38.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Isaiah Burke is posting 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • The Bears get 11.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Keith McGee.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Morgan State at Norfolk State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
