The Norfolk State Spartans (13-4, 4-0 MEAC) will try to continue an eight-game home win streak when they take on the Morgan State Bears (6-9, 1-2 MEAC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Favorite Spread Total Norfolk State -7.5 149 points

Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

The Spartans score 75.1 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 74.5 the Bears give up.

The Bears' 77.6 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans give up to opponents.

The Spartans make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kris Bankston posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.7 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 75.9% from the field (first in the country).

Christian Ings is putting up 9.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Hawkins puts up 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caheim Brown is posting 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch