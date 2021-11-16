Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Nana Opoku (22) shoots around Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (1-1) square off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's

    Kentucky vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kentucky

    -26.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's

    • Last year, the Wildcats put up 70.4 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 62.2 the Mountaineers gave up.
    • The Mountaineers put up 7.0 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (70.2).
    • The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
    • The Mountaineers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (41.3%).

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Jackson posted a team-high 6.6 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 8.4 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 54.0% from the field.
    • Brandon Boston Jr. paced his team in points per contest (11.5) last year, and also posted 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Olivier Sarr put up 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Devin Askew put up 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest last season, shooting 34.5% from the field.

    Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

    • Damian Chong Qui scored 15.1 points and dished out 5.3 assists per game last season.
    • Malik Jefferson grabbed an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.
    • Josh Reaves hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku were defensive standouts last season, with Offurum averaging 1.5 steals per game and Opoku collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

