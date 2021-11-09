Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (top) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and forward Eric Dixon (43) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    Villanova vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Villanova

    -23.5

    132 points

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's

    • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 12.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Mountaineers allowed (62.2).
    • The Mountaineers scored an average of 63.2 points per game last year, just 3.3 fewer points than the 66.5 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
    • The Mountaineers shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.2 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field.
    • Jermaine Samuels averaged 12.0 points, 2.5 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Justin Moore averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest last season, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Collin Gillespie led the Wildcats at 4.0 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 12.1 points.
    • Caleb Daniels averaged 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

    Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

    • Damian Chong Qui scored 15.1 points and dished out 5.3 assists per game last season.
    • Malik Jefferson averaged 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
    • Josh Reaves knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Mezie Offurum averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Nana Opoku compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.

