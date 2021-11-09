Publish date:
How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-23.5
132 points
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 12.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Mountaineers allowed (62.2).
- The Mountaineers scored an average of 63.2 points per game last year, just 3.3 fewer points than the 66.5 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
- The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- The Mountaineers shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.2 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field.
- Jermaine Samuels averaged 12.0 points, 2.5 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest last year.
- Justin Moore averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest last season, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Collin Gillespie led the Wildcats at 4.0 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 12.1 points.
- Caleb Daniels averaged 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Damian Chong Qui scored 15.1 points and dished out 5.3 assists per game last season.
- Malik Jefferson averaged 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
- Josh Reaves knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Mezie Offurum averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Nana Opoku compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.
