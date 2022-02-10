The top team in the Northeast Conference, Wagner, riding a 13-game win streak, hosts Mount St. Mary's on Thursday.

The Wagner men's basketball program currently sits first in the Northeast Conference with an impressive 16-2 overall record and a 12-0 record in conference play, and is currently in the midst of a 13-game win streak heading into this afternoon's game.

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Wagner Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Mount St. Mary's at Wagner on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seahawks' last defeat came on Dec. 8 to Penn State, in a matchup they were thoroughly outplayed in, losing 74-54. Wagner has been perfect since then, however, most recently defeating Long Island University 79-64 behind a fantastic performance from Alex Morales, who went off for 28 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

Morales has been the team's best player this season, if not the best player in the conference, leading the Seahawks in scoring (17.8 points), rebounds (7.6), assists (3.8) and steals (1.8).

As long as the team wins its conference tournament, it'll be in the NCAA Tournament this year, so tonight will be a good chance to get familiar with Morales and Co.

Mount St. Mary's, meanwhile, is currently 11-11 on the season and 7-4 in conference play, sitting third in the Northeast Conference standings. The Mountaineers are coming off of a defeat, losing a heartbreaker to Bryant 62-61 on Saturday.

To catch Wagner and see the brilliance of Morales yourself, tune to ESPNU at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.