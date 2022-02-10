Skip to main content

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top team in the Northeast Conference, Wagner, riding a 13-game win streak, hosts Mount St. Mary's on Thursday.

The Wagner men's basketball program currently sits first in the Northeast Conference with an impressive 16-2 overall record and a 12-0 record in conference play, and is currently in the midst of a 13-game win streak heading into this afternoon's game.

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Wagner Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Mount St. Mary's at Wagner on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seahawks' last defeat came on Dec. 8 to Penn State, in a matchup they were thoroughly outplayed in, losing 74-54. Wagner has been perfect since then, however, most recently defeating Long Island University 79-64 behind a fantastic performance from Alex Morales, who went off for 28 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

Morales has been the team's best player this season, if not the best player in the conference, leading the Seahawks in scoring (17.8 points), rebounds (7.6), assists (3.8) and steals (1.8).

As long as the team wins its conference tournament, it'll be in the NCAA Tournament this year, so tonight will be a good chance to get familiar with Morales and Co.

Mount St. Mary's, meanwhile, is currently 11-11 on the season and 7-4 in conference play, sitting third in the Northeast Conference standings. The Mountaineers are coming off of a defeat, losing a heartbreaker to Bryant 62-61 on Saturday.

To catch Wagner and see the brilliance of Morales yourself, tune to ESPNU at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Mount St. Mary's at Wagner

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

wagner
College Basketball

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Wagner

1 minute ago
towson
College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Towson

1 minute ago
chris-paul-devin-booker
SI Guide

Suns, Bucks Meet in Phoenix in Post-Deadline Clash

39 minutes ago
nantes
Coupe de France

How to Watch Nantes vs. Bastia in Canada

2 hours ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Leicester City

2 hours ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Clemson

3 hours ago
USATSI_17402884
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks

6 hours ago
USATSI_17639257
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: USA vs China

8 hours ago
USATSI_17621076
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Canada vs. Germany in Canada

9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy