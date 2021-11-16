The new-look Kentucky Wildcats are looking like a force to be reckoned with in men's college basketball.

The No. 13 Kentucky men's basketball team lost its opening game against No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic, but the Wildcats also showed they could hang with the top teams in the country.

Then they went back to Rupp Arena and defeated Robert Morris 100–60 ahead of Tuesday's game against Mount St. Mary's.

How to Watch Mountaineers vs. Wildcats Online Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mountaineers at Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

Instead of loading up on freshmen, John Calipari attacked the transfer portal with enhanced enthusiasm this summer. The change has paid immediate dividends. West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe tied the program record with 20 rebounds, and Davidson transfer Kellan Grady led the way with 19 points in the win.

Freshman guard TyTy Washington is the headliner of the recruiting class, but after some eye-opening preseason performances, he has yet to reach that same level through the team’s first two regular-season games.

Mount St. Mary’s is led by two juniors in Jalen Benjamin and Malik Jefferson. Each average double-digits for the Mountaineers and looks to propel their team to what would be the biggest upset of the season to date.

The Mountaineers enter this game with a 1–2 record.

Regional restrictions may apply.