    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 4 Villanova brings a veteran team into the men's college basketball season, starting with Tuesday's season opener against Mount St. Mary's.
    Under head coach Jay Wright, the Villanova men's basketball team has been a consistently elite program, including two national titles in 2016 and 2018. The No. 4 Wildcats will look to compete for a championship again this season, starting with Tuesday's season opener against Mount St. Mary's.

    How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Villanova today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Watch Mount St. Mary's at Villanova online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats might be the favorites entering the season in the Big East.

    This is Wright’s 21st season with the Wildcats, and he has taken them to the NCAA tournament 15 times in the last 17 seasons.

    They have won two national championships, won the Big East regular season eight times, won the conference tournament four times and have a 30–13 record in the NCAA Tournament overall.

    The Wildcats lost arguably their best overall player, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, to the NBA draft, but they return the rest of their starting lineup. Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie bring back loads of production, experience and leadership for the Wildcats.

    Incoming freshmen guard Jordan Longino, big man Nnanna Njoku and combo guard Angelo Brizzi add to the depth of the roster.

    This could be the next Jay Wright team to make a monster run in the NCAA tournament.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Mount St. Mary's at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Villanova

