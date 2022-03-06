The Mountain East Championship is on the line with Charleston taking on West Liberty on Sunday.

Entering the conference tournament for the Mountain East Conference, West Liberty (28-2) was clear and away the best team in the conference as the No. 1 seed and riding a 14-game winning streak. They advanced to the finals and will play No. 3 seed Charleston (24-6), a team West Liberty beat twice in the regular season by a combined 27 points. This is an opportunity for the Golden Eagles to get some revenge and a conference championship in the process.

How to Watch Mountain East Tournament Championship: Charleston vs. West Liberty in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Golden Eagles advanced to the finals with wins over Alderson Broaddus in the semifinals and Concord in the quarterfinals.

In their two head-to-heads this season, the Hilltoppers won 89-78 at home and then 86-70 on the road. They were strong and convincing wins. Their two losses came to Notre Dame College and Fairmont State.

The Hilltoppers exacted some revenge in the semifinals against the Fighting Falcons and now play for the championship.

This season the Hilltoppers have the best offense (101.0 points per game) and the sixth best defense (80.7 points allowed), while the Golden Eagles have the top defense (73.8 points allowed) and the fifth best offense (84.4 points per game).

Sunday will be a clash of styles in the Mountain East Conference Championship game with two teams ready to lay it all out on the court.

