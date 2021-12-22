Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Auburn goes for its eighth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it hosts Murray State.
    Author:

    Auburn finishes up its non-conference schedule on Wednesday night when it hosts a solid Murray State team. The Tigers are looking to head into SEC play with an eight-game winning streak.

    How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Murray State at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Auburn is coming off a 74-70 win against Saint Louis on Saturday that kept it perfect since losing to UConn way back on Nov. 24. Bruce Pearl has his team playing great and looking like a favorite in a loaded SEC conference.

    Next Wednesday, the Tigers will kick off conference play with LSU, but first, they must take care of a pesky Murray State team.

    The Racers also come into this game on a seven-game winning streak. Part of their winning streak was a 74-72 upset of Memphis on the road.

    Murray State has played great and are looking like one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

    Wednesday, the Racers will look to pick up their biggest win of the year and pick up a huge upset of Auburn.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    kentucky
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Kentucky

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17235625
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy