How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

Auburn goes for its eighth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it hosts Murray State.

Auburn finishes up its non-conference schedule on Wednesday night when it hosts a solid Murray State team. The Tigers are looking to head into SEC play with an eight-game winning streak.

How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Murray State at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn is coming off a 74-70 win against Saint Louis on Saturday that kept it perfect since losing to UConn way back on Nov. 24. Bruce Pearl has his team playing great and looking like a favorite in a loaded SEC conference.

Next Wednesday, the Tigers will kick off conference play with LSU, but first, they must take care of a pesky Murray State team.

The Racers also come into this game on a seven-game winning streak. Part of their winning streak was a 74-72 upset of Memphis on the road.

Murray State has played great and are looking like one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

Wednesday, the Racers will look to pick up their biggest win of the year and pick up a huge upset of Auburn.

Regional restrictions may apply.