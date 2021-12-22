How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Auburn finishes up its non-conference schedule on Wednesday night when it hosts a solid Murray State team. The Tigers are looking to head into SEC play with an eight-game winning streak.
How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021
Game Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (National)
Live stream the Murray State at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Auburn is coming off a 74-70 win against Saint Louis on Saturday that kept it perfect since losing to UConn way back on Nov. 24. Bruce Pearl has his team playing great and looking like a favorite in a loaded SEC conference.
Next Wednesday, the Tigers will kick off conference play with LSU, but first, they must take care of a pesky Murray State team.
The Racers also come into this game on a seven-game winning streak. Part of their winning streak was a 74-72 upset of Memphis on the road.
Murray State has played great and are looking like one of the best mid-major teams in the country.
Wednesday, the Racers will look to pick up their biggest win of the year and pick up a huge upset of Auburn.
Regional restrictions may apply.