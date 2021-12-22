Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of hot teams hit the court when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (10-1) host the Murray State Racers (10-1) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. The Tigers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Racers, who have won seven straight.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Murray State

    Auburn vs Murray State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Auburn

    -12.5

    147.5 points

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. Murray State

    • The 82 points per game the Tigers score are 16.9 more points than the Racers allow (65.1).
    • The Racers score an average of 86 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 65.5 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Racers allow to opponents.
    • The Racers have shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith is tops on the Tigers at 16.5 points per game, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds.
    • Walker Kessler paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also puts up 9.2 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in the country).
    • Wendell Green Jr. paces his team in assists per contest (5), and also averages 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • K.D. Johnson posts 13.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Devan Cambridge is putting up 7.9 points, 1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

    Murray State Players to Watch

    • Tevin Brown is averaging team highs in points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.6). And he is contributing 5.7 rebounds, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game.
    • K.J. Williams gives the Racers 16.5 points, 7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Justice Hill is posting a team-leading 5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.2 points and 1.7 rebounds, making 49% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
    • Trae Hannibal gets the Racers 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Damiree Burns tops the Racers in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 6.7 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Murray State at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    kentucky
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Kentucky

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17235625
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy