Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams hit the court when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (10-1) host the Murray State Racers (10-1) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. The Tigers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Racers, who have won seven straight.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Murray State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-12.5
147.5 points
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Murray State
- The 82 points per game the Tigers score are 16.9 more points than the Racers allow (65.1).
- The Racers score an average of 86 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 65.5 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Racers allow to opponents.
- The Racers have shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith is tops on the Tigers at 16.5 points per game, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds.
- Walker Kessler paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also puts up 9.2 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in the country).
- Wendell Green Jr. paces his team in assists per contest (5), and also averages 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- K.D. Johnson posts 13.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Devan Cambridge is putting up 7.9 points, 1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
Murray State Players to Watch
- Tevin Brown is averaging team highs in points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.6). And he is contributing 5.7 rebounds, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game.
- K.J. Williams gives the Racers 16.5 points, 7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Justice Hill is posting a team-leading 5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.2 points and 1.7 rebounds, making 49% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
- Trae Hannibal gets the Racers 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Damiree Burns tops the Racers in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 6.7 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
22
2021
Murray State at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)