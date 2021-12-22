Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (10-1) host the Murray State Racers (10-1) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. The Tigers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Racers, who have won seven straight.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Murray State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -12.5 147.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Murray State

The 82 points per game the Tigers score are 16.9 more points than the Racers allow (65.1).

The Racers score an average of 86 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 65.5 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Racers allow to opponents.

The Racers have shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith is tops on the Tigers at 16.5 points per game, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Walker Kessler paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also puts up 9.2 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in the country).

Wendell Green Jr. paces his team in assists per contest (5), and also averages 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

K.D. Johnson posts 13.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Devan Cambridge is putting up 7.9 points, 1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Murray State Players to Watch