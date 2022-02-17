How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) take a 14-game win streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC), winners of three straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: CFSB Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Murray State vs. Austin Peay
- The Racers average 11.4 more points per game (80) than the Governors allow (68.6).
- The Governors score only 2.8 more points per game (65.3) than the Racers allow (62.5).
- The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Governors allow to opponents.
Murray State Players to Watch
- K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.3 points and 8.7 boards per game.
- Murray State's best passer is Justice Hill, who averages five assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
- Tevin Brown leads the Racers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Murray State leader in both steals and blocks is Williams, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett sits on top of the Governors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Carlos Paez records more assists than any other Austin Peay player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 6.4 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Tariq Silver makes two three-pointers per game, the most on the Governors.
- Austin Peay's leader in steals is Cameron Copeland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hutchins-Everett with 0.4 per game.
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Morehead State
W 77-66
Home
2/3/2022
Austin Peay
W 65-53
Away
2/5/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
W 79-59
Home
2/10/2022
Tennessee State
W 73-62
Away
2/12/2022
Morehead State
W 57-53
Away
2/17/2022
Austin Peay
-
Home
2/19/2022
UT Martin
-
Away
2/24/2022
Belmont
-
Home
2/26/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Away
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Morehead State
L 77-52
Away
2/7/2022
Belmont
L 72-58
Away
2/10/2022
Southeast Missouri State
W 74-66
Home
2/12/2022
Tennessee State
W 54-52
Home
2/14/2022
Eastern Illinois
W 62-54
Home
2/17/2022
Murray State
-
Away
2/19/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
2/24/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Away
2/26/2022
Eastern Illinois
-
Away