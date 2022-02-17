Skip to main content

How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) take a 14-game win streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC), winners of three straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay

Key Stats for Murray State vs. Austin Peay

  • The Racers average 11.4 more points per game (80) than the Governors allow (68.6).
  • The Governors score only 2.8 more points per game (65.3) than the Racers allow (62.5).
  • The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Governors allow to opponents.

Murray State Players to Watch

  • K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.3 points and 8.7 boards per game.
  • Murray State's best passer is Justice Hill, who averages five assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Tevin Brown leads the Racers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Murray State leader in both steals and blocks is Williams, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hutchins-Everett sits on top of the Governors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
  • Carlos Paez records more assists than any other Austin Peay player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 6.4 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Tariq Silver makes two three-pointers per game, the most on the Governors.
  • Austin Peay's leader in steals is Cameron Copeland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hutchins-Everett with 0.4 per game.

Murray State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Morehead State

W 77-66

Home

2/3/2022

Austin Peay

W 65-53

Away

2/5/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

W 79-59

Home

2/10/2022

Tennessee State

W 73-62

Away

2/12/2022

Morehead State

W 57-53

Away

2/17/2022

Austin Peay

-

Home

2/19/2022

UT Martin

-

Away

2/24/2022

Belmont

-

Home

2/26/2022

Southeast Missouri State

-

Away

Austin Peay Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Morehead State

L 77-52

Away

2/7/2022

Belmont

L 72-58

Away

2/10/2022

Southeast Missouri State

W 74-66

Home

2/12/2022

Tennessee State

W 54-52

Home

2/14/2022

Eastern Illinois

W 62-54

Home

2/17/2022

Murray State

-

Away

2/19/2022

Tennessee Tech

-

Home

2/24/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

-

Away

2/26/2022

Eastern Illinois

-

Away

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Austin Peay State at Murray State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
