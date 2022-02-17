How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) take a 14-game win streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC), winners of three straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: CFSB Center

CFSB Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Murray State vs. Austin Peay

The Racers average 11.4 more points per game (80) than the Governors allow (68.6).

The Governors score only 2.8 more points per game (65.3) than the Racers allow (62.5).

The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Governors allow to opponents.

Murray State Players to Watch

K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.3 points and 8.7 boards per game.

Murray State's best passer is Justice Hill, who averages five assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.

Tevin Brown leads the Racers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Murray State leader in both steals and blocks is Williams, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Elijah Hutchins-Everett sits on top of the Governors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Carlos Paez records more assists than any other Austin Peay player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 6.4 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.

Tariq Silver makes two three-pointers per game, the most on the Governors.

Austin Peay's leader in steals is Cameron Copeland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hutchins-Everett with 0.4 per game.

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Morehead State W 77-66 Home 2/3/2022 Austin Peay W 65-53 Away 2/5/2022 SIU-Edwardsville W 79-59 Home 2/10/2022 Tennessee State W 73-62 Away 2/12/2022 Morehead State W 57-53 Away 2/17/2022 Austin Peay - Home 2/19/2022 UT Martin - Away 2/24/2022 Belmont - Home 2/26/2022 Southeast Missouri State - Away

Austin Peay Schedule