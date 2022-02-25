Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 19 Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC) host the Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Racers will put their 16-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, who have won 10 straight.

How to Watch Murray State vs. Belmont

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: CFSB Center

Key Stats for Murray State vs. Belmont

The Racers average 79.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 68.5 the Bruins give up.

The Bruins score an average of 80.4 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 62.2 the Racers give up to opponents.

The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bruins allow to opponents.

The Bruins have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.

Murray State Players to Watch

K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Justice Hill is Murray State's best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 13.3 PPG.

The Racers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tevin Brown, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Murray State, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Belmont Players to Watch

Grayson Murphy has averaged 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bruins leaderboards in those stat categories.

Nick Muszynski counts for 16.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Belmont's team.

Ben Sheppard averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.

Belmont's leader in steals is Murphy (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Muszynski (1.8 per game).

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 SIU-Edwardsville W 79-59 Home 2/10/2022 Tennessee State W 73-62 Away 2/12/2022 Morehead State W 57-53 Away 2/17/2022 Austin Peay W 91-56 Home 2/19/2022 UT Martin W 62-60 Away 2/24/2022 Belmont - Home 2/26/2022 Southeast Missouri State - Away

