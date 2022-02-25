Skip to main content

How to Watch Murray State vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 19 Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC) host the Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Racers will put their 16-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, who have won 10 straight.

How to Watch Murray State vs. Belmont

Key Stats for Murray State vs. Belmont

  • The Racers average 79.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 68.5 the Bruins give up.
  • The Bruins score an average of 80.4 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 62.2 the Racers give up to opponents.
  • The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • The Bruins have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.

Murray State Players to Watch

  • K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.
  • Justice Hill is Murray State's best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 13.3 PPG.
  • The Racers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tevin Brown, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
  • Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Murray State, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Grayson Murphy has averaged 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bruins leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Nick Muszynski counts for 16.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Belmont's team.
  • Ben Sheppard averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.
  • Belmont's leader in steals is Murphy (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Muszynski (1.8 per game).

Murray State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

W 79-59

Home

2/10/2022

Tennessee State

W 73-62

Away

2/12/2022

Morehead State

W 57-53

Away

2/17/2022

Austin Peay

W 91-56

Home

2/19/2022

UT Martin

W 62-60

Away

2/24/2022

Belmont

-

Home

2/26/2022

Southeast Missouri State

-

Away

Belmont Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Austin Peay

W 72-58

Home

2/10/2022

Morehead State

W 48-47

Home

2/12/2022

Southeast Missouri State

W 81-72

Away

2/17/2022

Eastern Illinois

W 81-57

Home

2/19/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

W 73-62

Home

2/24/2022

Murray State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Tennessee State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Belmont at Murray State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_10734834
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17739179
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont at Murray State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy