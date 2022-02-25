How to Watch Murray State vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 19 Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC) host the Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Racers will put their 16-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, who have won 10 straight.
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: CFSB Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Murray State vs. Belmont
- The Racers average 79.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 68.5 the Bruins give up.
- The Bruins score an average of 80.4 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 62.2 the Racers give up to opponents.
- The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- The Bruins have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
Murray State Players to Watch
- K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.
- Justice Hill is Murray State's best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 13.3 PPG.
- The Racers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tevin Brown, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Murray State, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Belmont Players to Watch
- Grayson Murphy has averaged 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bruins leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Nick Muszynski counts for 16.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Belmont's team.
- Ben Sheppard averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.
- Belmont's leader in steals is Murphy (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Muszynski (1.8 per game).
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
W 79-59
Home
2/10/2022
Tennessee State
W 73-62
Away
2/12/2022
Morehead State
W 57-53
Away
2/17/2022
Austin Peay
W 91-56
Home
2/19/2022
UT Martin
W 62-60
Away
2/24/2022
Belmont
-
Home
2/26/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Away
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Austin Peay
W 72-58
Home
2/10/2022
Morehead State
W 48-47
Home
2/12/2022
Southeast Missouri State
W 81-72
Away
2/17/2022
Eastern Illinois
W 81-57
Home
2/19/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
W 73-62
Home
2/24/2022
Murray State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Tennessee State
-
Home
