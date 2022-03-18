Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 Murray State Racers (30-2) play the No. 10 San Francisco Dons (24-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 9:40 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Murray State vs. San Francisco

The Racers record 12.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Dons allow (67.0).

The Dons' 77.1 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 62.3 the Racers allow to opponents.

This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Dons' opponents have knocked down.

The Dons have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.

Murray State Players to Watch

K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Justice Hill leads Murray State in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 13.2 points per contest.

Tevin Brown leads the Racers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Williams is Murray State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jamaree Bouyea scores 16.7 points and adds 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dons' leaderboards for those statistics.

Yauhen Massalski grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Francisco rebounding leaderboard.

Khalil Shabazz makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dons.

Bouyea (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Francisco while Massalski (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 UT Martin W 62-60 Away 2/24/2022 Belmont W 76-43 Home 2/26/2022 Southeast Missouri State W 70-68 Away 3/4/2022 Southeast Missouri State W 88-74 Home 3/5/2022 Morehead State W 71-67 Home 3/17/2022 San Francisco - Home

San Francisco Schedule