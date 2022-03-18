Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 7 Murray State Racers (30-2) play the No. 10 San Francisco Dons (24-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 9:40 PM on CBS.
How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Murray State vs. San Francisco
- The Racers record 12.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Dons allow (67.0).
- The Dons' 77.1 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 62.3 the Racers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Dons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Dons have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
Murray State Players to Watch
- K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Justice Hill leads Murray State in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 13.2 points per contest.
- Tevin Brown leads the Racers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Williams is Murray State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jamaree Bouyea scores 16.7 points and adds 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Yauhen Massalski grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Francisco rebounding leaderboard.
- Khalil Shabazz makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dons.
- Bouyea (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Francisco while Massalski (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Murray State Schedule
2/19/2022
UT Martin
W 62-60
Away
2/24/2022
Belmont
W 76-43
Home
2/26/2022
Southeast Missouri State
W 70-68
Away
3/4/2022
Southeast Missouri State
W 88-74
Home
3/5/2022
Morehead State
W 71-67
Home
3/17/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
San Francisco Schedule
2/21/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 104-71
Away
2/24/2022
Gonzaga
L 89-73
Home
2/26/2022
San Diego
W 78-62
Away
3/5/2022
BYU
W 75-63
Home
3/7/2022
Gonzaga
L 81-71
Away
3/17/2022
Murray State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
17
2022
First Round: San Francisco vs. Murray State
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
