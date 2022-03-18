Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 Murray State Racers (30-2) play the No. 10 San Francisco Dons (24-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 9:40 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco

Key Stats for Murray State vs. San Francisco

  • The Racers record 12.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Dons allow (67.0).
  • The Dons' 77.1 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 62.3 the Racers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Dons' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Dons have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.

Murray State Players to Watch

  • K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
  • Justice Hill leads Murray State in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 13.2 points per contest.
  • Tevin Brown leads the Racers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Williams is Murray State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jamaree Bouyea scores 16.7 points and adds 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dons' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Yauhen Massalski grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Francisco rebounding leaderboard.
  • Khalil Shabazz makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dons.
  • Bouyea (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Francisco while Massalski (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Murray State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

UT Martin

W 62-60

Away

2/24/2022

Belmont

W 76-43

Home

2/26/2022

Southeast Missouri State

W 70-68

Away

3/4/2022

Southeast Missouri State

W 88-74

Home

3/5/2022

Morehead State

W 71-67

Home

3/17/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

San Francisco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 104-71

Away

2/24/2022

Gonzaga

L 89-73

Home

2/26/2022

San Diego

W 78-62

Away

3/5/2022

BYU

W 75-63

Home

3/7/2022

Gonzaga

L 81-71

Away

3/17/2022

Murray State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: San Francisco vs. Murray State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_17904544
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates on the ice as hats land near him in celebration of the hat trick from Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (34) in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
soccer fans
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Atlético San Luis

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) look for the rebound in the first period of the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (0) shoots over Florida State Seminoles guard Sara Bejedi (4) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy