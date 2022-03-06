Skip to main content

How to Watch the MVC Championship Game Loyola Chicago vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Chicago and Drake battle Sunday afternoon in the MVC Tournament Championship game with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Loyola Chicago rolled its way into the tournament championship game when it blew out top-seeded Northern Iowa 66-43 on Saturday. 

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KALB- Alexandria, LA)

Live stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Drake game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped the Ramblers avenge an overtime loss to the Panthers in their season finale. They used a big first half to take control of the game and cruised through the second half to get the big semifinal win.

Sunday, they will look to finish their run through the tournament when they take on a Drake team that is coming off a 79-78 overtime win against Missouri State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs got two free throws from Tucker Devries with one second left to get the win.

Missouri State had hit a layup with nine seconds left, but Devries got fouled and came through in the clutch.

It was the seventh straight win for the Bulldogs and Sunday, they will look to get an eighth straight and earn a surprise berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs will now look to beat Loyola Chicago for the third time this year as they beat them 77-68 back on Jan. 30 and then won again on February 19th 83-76.

Mid-major tournament championships are always great games and this should be no different as both of these teams are playing well.

