Loyola Chicago and Northern Iowa meet in the first semifinal of the OVC Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Loyola Chicago got a quarterfinal win against Bradley on Friday 68-50. The win got the Ramblers a semifinal date against Northern Iowa and put them a step away from another conference championship game.

How to Watch the MVC Semifinal Loyola Chicago vs. Northern Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Ramblers lost two out of their last four games to end the regular season to drop to the four seed, but still, they are one of the best teams in the OVC.

Saturday afternoon, they get another shot at a Northern Iowa team they lost to just a week ago. They went to overtime but came up short 102-96. The Ramblers beat them the first time they played 85-58, but the second game was much different.

The Panthers will be looking to make it two in a row against Loyola and earn a berth into the championship game.

Northern Iowa won its last four regular-season games and hasn't lost since it dropped that first game to the Ramblers.

Friday, the Panthers were able to beat Illinois State in the quarterfinals 78-65. It was their fifth straight win as they continued to play great basketball.

Saturday, they will look to continue that and make the championship game where they will play either Missouri State or Drake.

