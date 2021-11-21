Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The ESPN Myrtle Beach Invitational final will feature Oklahoma and Utah State on Sunday afternoon.
    We have reached the final of the ESPN Myrtle Beach Invitational. Oklahoma and Utah State will match up on Sunday, as both teams won two games to get to outlast the rest of the field. 

    Utah State entered the tournament matching up with the University of Pennsylvania. The Aggies beat the Quakers by eight, 87-79, with 33 points from Justin Bean and 21 points from Rylan Jones. In the second round, Utah State destroyed New Mexico State 85-58, getting 19 points from Jones and 17 points from Bean. Ten players scored in that win.

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs. Utah State Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    You can live stream Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs. Utah State on fuboTV:

    Oklahoma entered the tournament matched up with East Carolina. The Sooners barely squeaked out a five-point win (79-74) to advance to the second round. The Sooners had five players in double figures in that game. In the second round, Oklahoma dominated Indiana State 87-63. Tanner Groves had 24 points.

    Utah State's Bean is averaging 24 points a game. He is going to have to be the Sooners' priority to stop. Oklahoma has the privilege of having a deep team with a quality lineup of scorers that will challenge the defense of the Aggies.

    Both teams won a close game in the first round of the tournament and then proceeded to blow out their second-round opponents. If the Sooners can find an answer for Bean, they should be able to pull this win out, but if Bean takes over, Utah State could upset the Power 5 favorite.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
