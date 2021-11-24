N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -16.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

Last year, the Cardinal scored only 2.8 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Aggies gave up (72.5).

The Aggies' 72.2 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal allowed to opponents.

The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

The Aggies shot at a 42.2% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison paces his squad in points (12.4), rebounds (7) and assists (3.2) per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaiden Delaire averages 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor.

Spencer Jones puts up 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Michael O'Connell posts 6.6 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 34.2% from the field.

N.C. A&T Players to Watch