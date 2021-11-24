N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    Stanford vs N.C. A&T Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stanford

    -16.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

    • Last year, the Cardinal scored only 2.8 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Aggies gave up (72.5).
    • The Aggies' 72.2 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal allowed to opponents.
    • The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
    • The Aggies shot at a 42.2% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison paces his squad in points (12.4), rebounds (7) and assists (3.2) per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jaiden Delaire averages 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor.
    • Spencer Jones puts up 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor.
    • Maxime Raynaud is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Michael O'Connell posts 6.6 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 34.2% from the field.

    N.C. A&T Players to Watch

    • Kameron Langley scored 10.5 points and distributed 6.3 assists per game last season.
    • Tyrone Lyons averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.7 PPG average.
    • Quentin Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Langley and Lyons were defensive standouts last season, with Langley averaging 2.7 steals per game and Lyons collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    North Carolina A&T at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
