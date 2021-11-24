N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-16.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. N.C. A&T
- Last year, the Cardinal scored only 2.8 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Aggies gave up (72.5).
- The Aggies' 72.2 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal allowed to opponents.
- The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- The Aggies shot at a 42.2% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison paces his squad in points (12.4), rebounds (7) and assists (3.2) per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jaiden Delaire averages 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor.
- Spencer Jones puts up 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor.
- Maxime Raynaud is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
- Michael O'Connell posts 6.6 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 34.2% from the field.
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Kameron Langley scored 10.5 points and distributed 6.3 assists per game last season.
- Tyrone Lyons averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.7 PPG average.
- Quentin Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Langley and Lyons were defensive standouts last season, with Langley averaging 2.7 steals per game and Lyons collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
