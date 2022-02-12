Skip to main content

How to Watch Navy at Army in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Army vs Navy rivalry hits the hardwood on Saturday afternoon as the two armed forces meet in West Point

Navy makes the trip to rival Army on Saturday afternoon looking to win its third straight game. The Midshipmen have won four of five since losing to the Black Knights back on January 22nd in overtime.

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Cal at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They now find themselves 9-4 in the Patriot League and two games back of first place Colgate.

The Midshipmen have been playing well but start a two-game road trip at Army looking to avenge that earlier season loss.

The Black Knights come into the game on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of five since beating Navy.

They have seen their record drop to just 7-6 in league play, which has them just one game over .500 at 13-12 overall.

It has been a tough stretch for them, but their last three losses have all been by four or fewer points.

Army is not playing badly, they have just struggled to finish games. Saturday afternoon they will look to change that and get the season sweep of Navy.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Navy at Army in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
