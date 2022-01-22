How to Watch Navy vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2 Patriot) host the Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Navy Alumni Hall, beginning at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Navy vs. Army

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy Alumni Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Navy vs. Army

The 66.7 points per game the Midshipmen record are the same as the Black Knights give up.

The Black Knights score an average of 71.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.4 the Midshipmen allow.

The Midshipmen make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (43%).

The Black Knights have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Midshipmen have averaged.

Navy Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Midshipmen is Greg Summers, who grabs 5.4 boards and administers 2.4 assists per game to go with a 10.4 PPG scoring average.

Navy's leading scorer is John Carter Jr., who drops 13.5 points a game in addition to his 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Carter leads the Midshipmen in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Summers is Navy's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Tyler Nelson leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Army Players to Watch

Jalen Rucker puts up 15.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Black Knights.

The Army leaders in rebounding and assists are Charlie Peterson with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Aaron Duhart with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).

Rucker is dependable from distance and leads the Black Knights with 2.7 made threes per game.

Josh Caldwell (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Army while Rucker (0.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Navy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Bucknell W 73-55 Home 1/10/2022 Lafayette W 69-55 Away 1/13/2022 Colgate L 69-50 Home 1/16/2022 Boston University W 72-65 Away 1/19/2022 Lehigh L 69-61 Home 1/22/2022 Army - Home 1/26/2022 Bucknell - Away 1/29/2022 American - Home 2/2/2022 Lehigh - Away 2/5/2022 Loyola (MD) - Away 2/7/2022 Lafayette - Home

Army Schedule