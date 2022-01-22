How to Watch Navy vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Navy Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2 Patriot) host the Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Navy Alumni Hall, beginning at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Navy Alumni Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Navy vs. Army
- The 66.7 points per game the Midshipmen record are the same as the Black Knights give up.
- The Black Knights score an average of 71.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.4 the Midshipmen allow.
- The Midshipmen make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- The Black Knights have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Midshipmen have averaged.
Navy Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Midshipmen is Greg Summers, who grabs 5.4 boards and administers 2.4 assists per game to go with a 10.4 PPG scoring average.
- Navy's leading scorer is John Carter Jr., who drops 13.5 points a game in addition to his 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Carter leads the Midshipmen in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Summers is Navy's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Tyler Nelson leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Army Players to Watch
- Jalen Rucker puts up 15.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Black Knights.
- The Army leaders in rebounding and assists are Charlie Peterson with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Aaron Duhart with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).
- Rucker is dependable from distance and leads the Black Knights with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Josh Caldwell (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Army while Rucker (0.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Navy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Bucknell
W 73-55
Home
1/10/2022
Lafayette
W 69-55
Away
1/13/2022
Colgate
L 69-50
Home
1/16/2022
Boston University
W 72-65
Away
1/19/2022
Lehigh
L 69-61
Home
1/22/2022
Army
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bucknell
-
Away
1/29/2022
American
-
Home
2/2/2022
Lehigh
-
Away
2/5/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Away
2/7/2022
Lafayette
-
Home
Army Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Lehigh
W 77-55
Home
1/10/2022
Colgate
L 76-57
Away
1/13/2022
Boston University
W 73-63
Home
1/16/2022
Lafayette
L 68-54
Away
1/19/2022
American
W 76-66
Home
1/22/2022
Navy
-
Away
1/26/2022
Lehigh
-
Away
1/29/2022
Lafayette
-
Home
2/2/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Away
2/5/2022
Holy Cross
-
Home
2/9/2022
Boston University
-
Away