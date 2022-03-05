Skip to main content

How to Watch Navy vs. Boston University: Patriot Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Navy Midshipmen forward Tyler Nelson (5) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Navy Midshipmen (20-10, 12-6 Patriot) square off in the Patriot Tournament semifinal against the No. 3 seed Boston University Terriers (21-11, 11-7 Patriot) on Sunday at , tipping off at 4:00 PM.

How to Watch Navy vs. Boston University

Key Stats for Navy vs. Boston University

  • The Midshipmen put up 64.5 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 66.9 the Terriers give up.
  • The Terriers' 71.0 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 59.0 the Midshipmen give up.
  • This season, the Midshipmen have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.
  • The Terriers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.1% the Midshipmen's opponents have shot this season.
  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Midshipmen is Greg Summers, who grabs 5.0 boards and administers 2.3 assists per game to go with a 8.8 PPG scoring average.
  • John Carter Jr. leads Navy in scoring, averaging 13.2 per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • The Midshipmen get the most three-point shooting production out of Carter, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Summers and Tyler Nelson lead Navy on the defensive end, with Summers leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Nelson in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Boston University Players to Watch

  • The Terriers' Javante McCoy puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Sukhmail Mathon grabs 10.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston University rebounding leaderboard.
  • McCoy is dependable from three-point range and leads the Terriers with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • McCoy (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Boston University while Mathon (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

American

W 55-46

Away

2/19/2022

Holy Cross

L 55-50

Home

2/23/2022

Loyola (MD)

W 52-50

Home

2/26/2022

Colgate

L 74-69

Away

3/3/2022

American

W 71-64

Home

3/6/2022

Boston University

-

Home

Boston University Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Holy Cross

W 78-65

Away

2/19/2022

Colgate

L 72-53

Away

2/23/2022

Lafayette

W 76-60

Home

2/26/2022

Bucknell

L 89-78

Away

3/3/2022

Loyola (MD)

W 76-64

Home

3/6/2022

Navy

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Patriot League Tournament: Boston University at Navy

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
