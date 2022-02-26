Skip to main content

How to Watch Navy vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Cotterell Court
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colgate vs Navy Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colgate

-7

130.5 points

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy

  • The Raiders score 75.4 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 58.3 the Midshipmen give up.
  • The Midshipmen average only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than the Raiders allow their opponents to score (67.5).
  • The Raiders make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Tucker Richardson puts up a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Keegan Records puts up a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 10.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.8% from the floor.
  • Jack Ferguson puts up 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Ryan Moffatt averages 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Nelly Cummings leads his team in points per game (14.6), and also puts up 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • John Carter Jr. is averaging team highs in points (12.8 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is producing 4.3 rebounds, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
  • Tyler Nelson gets the Midshipmen 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Greg Summers is No. 1 on the Midshipmen in rebounding (5.1 per game) and assists (2.4), and puts up 9.1 points. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Daniel Deaver gets the Midshipmen 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jaylen Walker gets the Midshipmen 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

