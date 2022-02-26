How to Watch Navy vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cotterell Court
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colgate
-7
130.5 points
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy
- The Raiders score 75.4 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 58.3 the Midshipmen give up.
- The Midshipmen average only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than the Raiders allow their opponents to score (67.5).
- The Raiders make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
Colgate Players to Watch
- Tucker Richardson puts up a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keegan Records puts up a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 10.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.8% from the floor.
- Jack Ferguson puts up 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ryan Moffatt averages 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Nelly Cummings leads his team in points per game (14.6), and also puts up 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Navy Players to Watch
- John Carter Jr. is averaging team highs in points (12.8 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is producing 4.3 rebounds, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- Tyler Nelson gets the Midshipmen 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Greg Summers is No. 1 on the Midshipmen in rebounding (5.1 per game) and assists (2.4), and puts up 9.1 points. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Daniel Deaver gets the Midshipmen 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Walker gets the Midshipmen 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Navy at Colgate
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)