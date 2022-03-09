Skip to main content

How to Watch Patriot League Championship: Navy vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Colgate takes on No. 2 Navy in the Patriot League Tournament Championship game on Wednesday night.

The No. 1 and No. 2 face off in the championship game of the Patriot League, and a chance at a March Madness berth on the line for these two teams.

How to Watch Patriot League Championship: Navy vs. Colgate Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Patriot League Championship: Navy vs. Colgate game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Navy comes in as the No. 2 seed after finishing 21-10 overall this season. The Midshipmen have had some quality wins including early in the season against Virginia, on the road at Boston and at Army.

They will take on the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League, Colgate. Colgate finished its season with an overall record of 22-11. What separated these two teams was a 16-2 conference record for the Raiders compared to Navy's 12-6 mark. 

Colgate was also able to get the better of Navy twice this season, once by 19 points on the road and once by five points at home. Tournaments are completely different animals, but it is hard to see the Raiders losing this game.

Colgate is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -6.5 points. The total projected points scored in this championship game is Over/Under 130 points.

