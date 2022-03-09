Navy vs. Colgate: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Navy vs. Colgate: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) and guard Mason Faulkner (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Watch to see as the Patriot championship is decided Wednesday as the No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot) play the No. 2 Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot) at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena:

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colgate -7 129 points

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy

The Raiders put up 16.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Midshipmen give up (59.7).

The Midshipmen score an average of 65.2 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 67.4 the Raiders allow.

This season, the Raiders have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have hit.

Colgate Players to Watch

Tucker Richardson leads his squad in assists per contest (3.8), and also puts up 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Keegan Records leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.3), and also averages 10.2 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Jack Ferguson is putting up 12.5 points, 1.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Ryan Moffatt is posting 10.1 points, 2.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Nelly Cummings is tops on his team in points per contest (14.5), and also posts 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Navy Players to Watch