Navy vs. Colgate: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Navy vs. Colgate: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch to see as the Patriot championship is decided Wednesday as the No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot) play the No. 2 Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot) at 7:30 PM.
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Live Stream on fuboTV
Colgate
-7
129 points
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy
- The Raiders put up 16.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Midshipmen give up (59.7).
- The Midshipmen score an average of 65.2 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 67.4 the Raiders allow.
- This season, the Raiders have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have hit.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Tucker Richardson leads his squad in assists per contest (3.8), and also puts up 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keegan Records leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.3), and also averages 10.2 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Jack Ferguson is putting up 12.5 points, 1.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Ryan Moffatt is posting 10.1 points, 2.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- Nelly Cummings is tops on his team in points per contest (14.5), and also posts 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Navy Players to Watch
- John Carter Jr. tops the Midshipmen in scoring (13.4 points per game) and assists (1.4), and puts up 4.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Greg Summers paces the Midshipmen in rebounding (5.0 per game) and assists (2.4), and produces 9.3 points. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tyler Nelson gets the Midshipmen 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Daniel Deaver is averaging 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Midshipmen receive 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jaylen Walker.
