Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

How to Watch Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) take the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Navy
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisville
-14
134.5 points
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Navy
- Last year, the Cardinals averaged just one more point per game (68) than the Midshipmen gave up (67).
- The Midshipmen's 71.5 points per game last year were five more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals gave up.
- The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
- The Midshipmen shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
Louisville Players to Watch
- David Johnson posted 12 points, 3.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest last year.
- Jae'Lyn Withers posted a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 10 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field.
- Samuell Williamson averaged 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dre Davis put up 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Navy Players to Watch
- Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
- Greg Summers hauled in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game last season.
- John Carter Jr. knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Cam Davis averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Richard Njoku compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Navy at Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
