Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) take the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Navy

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -14 134.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Navy

Last year, the Cardinals averaged just one more point per game (68) than the Midshipmen gave up (67).

The Midshipmen's 71.5 points per game last year were five more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals gave up.

The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.

The Midshipmen shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

David Johnson posted 12 points, 3.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest last year.

Jae'Lyn Withers posted a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 10 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field.

Samuell Williamson averaged 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dre Davis put up 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Navy Players to Watch