Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) take the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Navy

    Louisville vs Navy Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisville

    -14

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Navy

    • Last year, the Cardinals averaged just one more point per game (68) than the Midshipmen gave up (67).
    • The Midshipmen's 71.5 points per game last year were five more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals gave up.
    • The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
    • The Midshipmen shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • David Johnson posted 12 points, 3.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers posted a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 10 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field.
    • Samuell Williamson averaged 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Dre Davis put up 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
    • Greg Summers hauled in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game last season.
    • John Carter Jr. knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Cam Davis averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Richard Njoku compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Navy at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
