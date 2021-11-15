Navy and Louisville both look to bounce back from their first losses of the year when they meet Monday night in NCAA men's basketball.

The Navy men's basketball team heads to Louisville to take on the Cardinals after losing to Virginia Tech in its most recent game.

Against the Hokies, the Midshipmen could not recreate the magic from their first game, in which they beat Virginia.

How to Watch Navy at Louisville Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Hokies were too much for Navy. They took an 18-point lead into the half and cruised in the second. The loss dropped Navy's record to 1–1.

On Monday night, Navy will look to get another upset when it travels to play Louisville. The Cardinals are coming off an overtime upset loss to Furman.

Louisville didn't score in the last 2:43 of regulation as Furman came back from a five-point deficit to force overtime. The Paladins controlled the overtime to pick up an eight-point upset win.

The Cardinals will look to put that game in the past and beat an upset-minded Navy team on Monday night.

