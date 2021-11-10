Navy vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jay Huff (30) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Dwight Wilson III (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) take on the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Navy

    Virginia vs Navy Betting Information

    Virginia

    -15.5

    121.5 points

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Navy

    • Last year, the 68.2 points per game the Cavaliers scored were just 1.2 more points than the Midshipmen gave up (67.0).
    • The Midshipmen's 71.5 points per game last year were 11.0 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
    • The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Midshipmen shot 44.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jay Huff put up a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest last year. He also posted 13.0 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 58.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Sam Hauser led the Cavaliers with 16.0 points per game and 1.8 assists last year, while also posting 6.8 rebounds.
    • Trey Murphy III averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year, shooting 50.3% from the field and 43.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kihei Clark averaged a team-high 4.5 assists per contest last year. He also averaged 9.5 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.
    • Reece Beekman put up 4.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Cam Davis scored 16.1 points per game last season to go with 2.6 assists.
    • Greg Summers pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
    • John Carter Jr. hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Richard Njoku collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    Navy at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
