Navy vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) take on the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-15.5
121.5 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Navy
- Last year, the 68.2 points per game the Cavaliers scored were just 1.2 more points than the Midshipmen gave up (67.0).
- The Midshipmen's 71.5 points per game last year were 11.0 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Midshipmen shot 44.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jay Huff put up a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest last year. He also posted 13.0 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 58.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sam Hauser led the Cavaliers with 16.0 points per game and 1.8 assists last year, while also posting 6.8 rebounds.
- Trey Murphy III averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year, shooting 50.3% from the field and 43.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kihei Clark averaged a team-high 4.5 assists per contest last year. He also averaged 9.5 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.
- Reece Beekman put up 4.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest last season.
Navy Players to Watch
- Cam Davis scored 16.1 points per game last season to go with 2.6 assists.
- Greg Summers pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
- John Carter Jr. hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Richard Njoku collected 0.6 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Navy at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)