    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Navy heads to No. 25 Virginia looking to pull off an upset to start its men's basketball season Tuesday evening.
    The Navy men's basketball team opens its season at No. 25 Virginia in the first of three straight games against ACC opponents for the Midshipmen. After their trip to Virginia, they host Virginia Tech before going back on the road against Louisville.

    How to Watch Navy at Virginia Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Navy at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The tough early-season schedule for the Midshipmen could see them start 0–3. Navy is looking to build of its 15–3 record from last season and pull off some upsets.

    The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the ACC over the last decade, but they were upset by Ohio in the NCAA tournament last year.

    Virginia should be good again this year but the expectations aren't as high, as they are ranked just 25th in the AP poll.

    The Cavaliers have been good in the underdog role, though, and Tony Bennet & Co. will surely be a force to reckon with again this year.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
