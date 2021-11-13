Publish date:
How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) battle the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Navy Alumni Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Navy vs. Virginia Tech
- Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Hokies averaged were 5.0 more points than the Midshipmen allowed (67.0).
- The Midshipmen put up 5.5 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (66.0).
- The Hokies shot 45.0% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
- The Midshipmen's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma tallied 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.
- Nahiem Alleyne knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Hunter Cattoor averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Aluma compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Navy Players to Watch
- Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
- Greg Summers averaged 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
- John Carter Jr. hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Davis and Richard Njoku were defensive standouts last season, with Davis averaging 1.4 steals per game and Njoku collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Maine
W 82-47
Home
11/12/2021
Navy
-
Away
11/15/2021
Radford
-
Home
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
11/21/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
11/24/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/1/2021
Maryland
-
Away
Navy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Virginia
W 66-58
Away
11/12/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
11/15/2021
Louisville
-
Away
11/20/2021
Radford
-
Away
11/21/2021
Furman
-
Away
11/24/2021
Washington (MD)
-
Home
11/27/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
