    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) battle the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia Tech

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Navy Alumni Hall
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Navy vs. Virginia Tech

    • Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Hokies averaged were 5.0 more points than the Midshipmen allowed (67.0).
    • The Midshipmen put up 5.5 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (66.0).
    • The Hokies shot 45.0% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
    • The Midshipmen's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Keve Aluma tallied 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Nahiem Alleyne knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Hunter Cattoor averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Aluma compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
    • Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
    • Greg Summers averaged 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
    • John Carter Jr. hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Davis and Richard Njoku were defensive standouts last season, with Davis averaging 1.4 steals per game and Njoku collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Maine

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Navy

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Virginia

    W 66-58

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Radford

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Furman

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Washington (MD)

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Away

