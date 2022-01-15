How to Watch NC State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

The NC State Wolfpack are trying to keep their heads above water against the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils

This season has been a challenging one for the NC State Wolfpack (9-8), starting off conference play 2-4. With a loss to the No. 8 ranked Duke Blue Devils (13-2) they risk falling even closer to the bottom of the conference standings. As for the Blue Devils, they are looking like a potential Final Four team again with stellar freshmen.

How to Watch NC State at Duke today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Duke rebounded after an upset loss to Miami with a strong win over Wake Forest, 76-64 behind their freshman duo:

This season the Blue Devils are one of the most complete and talented teams in the country. They are averaging 82.8 points per game and giving up just 64.7 points to opponents.

That is good for the No. 9 offense and No. 82 defense in the NCAA.

The trio of freshman Paolo Banchero (17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 49-34-77 splits), junior Wendell Moore (15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game on 54-37-71 splits) and freshman Trevor Keels (12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 41-31-71 splits) are leading the way this season.

On the other side, the Wolfpack can score as well with 76.2 points per game, but then turn around and give up 74.2 points to opponents.

This season they have played 12 games decided by 10 points or less, including two overtime games (one quadruple overtime game against Nebraska).

Sophomore wing Dereon Seabron is a one man offense with 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 54-22-70 splits. Seabron has absolutely exploded after a very modest freshman season and he will need to be on his game to get an upset today.

