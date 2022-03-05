Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State goes for its third straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts NC State in its regular-season finale

Florida hosts NC State on Saturday afternoon coming off one of its biggest wins of the year. The Seminoles upset Notre Dame 74-70 on Wednesday to give them a second straight win.

How to Watch NC State at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NC State at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They were coming off a big 64-63 win at Virginia on Saturday and they suddenly look like the Florida State team that started ACC play 6-2.

The Seminoles had lost eight of nine, but have regrouped and will now look to finish off the regular season with a win against NC State as they try and make a run in the ACC Tournament next week.

NC State, though, will be looking to snap the Seminoles' win streak and avenge an earlier season loss to Florida State.

The Wolfpack come into the game losers of nine of their last 10 games and are just looking to finish off the regular season on a high note.

It has not been a great year for NC State and Saturday it won't get any easier with their trip to Florida State.

