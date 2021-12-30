Miami goes for its sixth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it hosts NC State.

Miami has been playing like one of the best teams in the ACC in December as it has won five straight since starting the year just 4-3.

How to Watch NC State at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Hurricanes haven't lost since the calendar turned to the last month of the year and even have a win against Clemson in their conference opener.

Overall, the Hurricanes are now 9-3 and looking to compete for the top of the loaded ACC conference.

Wednesday night, they will look to stay hot when they battle an NC State team that comes in on a three-game losing streak.

Two weeks ago, NC State was 7-2 and leading No. 1 Purdue in the second half. Since then, they lost to the Boilermakers in overtime and then lost the next two games to Richmond and Wright State.

The upset losses have the Wolfpack reeling as they enter ACC play. Wednesday night, they will look to snap the skid and get their first ACC win of the year after they lost to Louisville in their conference opener.

The Wolfpack need to play well if they want to beat the streaking Hurricanes and break their three-game losing streak.

