How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels welcome in the N.C. State Wolfpack as they look to continue their current winning streak.

The Tar Heels (14-6) have not been ranked in two months, but since conference play started they are 6-3 in the ACC and looking like a team coming together as their opponent, the Wolfpack (10-11) are slowly falling apart. N.C. State is 3-7 in the ACC and have not been able to find their footing giving up nearly the most points in conference play and with a loss could fall to the bottom of the standings.

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

North Carolina is on a two game winning streak, last knocking off Boston College (58-47) behind 29 points from Caleb Love and RJ Davis:

N.C. State has started off ACC play with six losses by single digits and a huge win over Louisville (79-63). They are playing fairly competitive in their conference games, but are one of the worst defenses in the conferences through 10 games giving up 72.9 points to opponents.

The plus side has been the play of sophomore Dereon Seabron who is putting up 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 53-24-70 splits.

He has tripled and in some cases quadrupled his production this season as his role expanded and his minutes doubled.

On the other side, North Carolina has been one of the better offenses in conference play averaging 6.9 points per game. They have a back-to-back next week with Louisville and No. 5 Duke, making this a potential trap game.

This season they are led by four players in double-figures, with junior Armando Bacot putting up a double-double with 16.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

They play inside out with sophomores Caleb Love (15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game) and RJ Davis (13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game) attacking from the perimeter.

