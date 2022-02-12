How to Watch NC State at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

Pitt hosts NC State on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight ACC game

Pitt snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it upset Florida State 56-51 on the road.

How to Watch NC State at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The win was its second in the last eight games and improved its ACC record to 4-10.

It has been a difficult season for the Panthers, but picking up a big road win is a ray of hope for them as they look to finish off the season strong.

Saturday they head back home as they try and win their second straight game for the first time since the middle of December.

NC State, though, will look to keep that from happening as it tries to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Wolfpack haven't won since beating Virginia on January 22nd and have slipped to 3-11 in the ACC and a game back of Pitt.

They have struggled scoring in the last two games and despite playing good defense it has sent them home with two losses.

Saturday's game is a battle of two teams trying to have something good happen to them and it should be an interesting contest.

