How to Watch NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the NC State Wolf Pack (6-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman
- The 79.9 points per game the Wolf Pack score are only 4.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (75.5).
- The Wildcats' 59.0 points per game are 15.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents.
NC State Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 20.4 points, 10.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
- Jericole Hellems leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Seabron leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Joe French puts up 15.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Wildcats.
- Dylan Robertson has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 8.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for Bethune-Cookman to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mikey West has the top spot for assists with 2.3 per game, adding 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing.
- French is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals is Damani McEntire with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robertson with 1.3 per game.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Oklahoma State
L 74-68
Away
11/21/2021
Texas Southern
W 65-57
Home
11/27/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 90-81
Home
12/1/2021
Nebraska
W 104-100
Home
12/4/2021
Louisville
L 73-68
Home
12/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/12/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/17/2021
Richmond
-
Home
12/21/2021
Wright State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
-
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
-
Home
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Bryant
W 81-75
Away
11/21/2021
Air Force
L 73-65
Home
11/23/2021
Liberty
L 59-51
Home
11/28/2021
Seton Hall
L 84-70
Away
12/5/2021
UCF
L 81-45
Away
12/9/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Johnson (FL)
-
Home
12/19/2021
Florida International
-
Away
12/22/2021
Marist
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida National
-
Home
1/3/2022
Florida A&M
-
Home