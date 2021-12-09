Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the NC State Wolf Pack (6-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman

The 79.9 points per game the Wolf Pack score are only 4.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (75.5).

The Wildcats' 59.0 points per game are 15.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents.

NC State Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 20.4 points, 10.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game.

Jericole Hellems leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Seabron leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Joe French puts up 15.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Wildcats.

Dylan Robertson has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 8.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for Bethune-Cookman to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mikey West has the top spot for assists with 2.3 per game, adding 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing.

French is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.8 made threes per game.

Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals is Damani McEntire with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robertson with 1.3 per game.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Oklahoma State L 74-68 Away 11/21/2021 Texas Southern W 65-57 Home 11/27/2021 Louisiana Tech W 90-81 Home 12/1/2021 Nebraska W 104-100 Home 12/4/2021 Louisville L 73-68 Home 12/9/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Home 12/12/2021 Purdue - Home 12/17/2021 Richmond - Home 12/21/2021 Wright State - Home 12/29/2021 Miami - Away 1/1/2022 Florida State - Home

Bethune-Cookman Schedule