Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the NC State Wolf Pack (6-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman

    • The 79.9 points per game the Wolf Pack score are only 4.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (75.5).
    • The Wildcats' 59.0 points per game are 15.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow.
    • The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 20.4 points, 10.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
    • Jericole Hellems leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Seabron leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

    Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

    • Joe French puts up 15.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Wildcats.
    • Dylan Robertson has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 8.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for Bethune-Cookman to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mikey West has the top spot for assists with 2.3 per game, adding 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing.
    • French is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals is Damani McEntire with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robertson with 1.3 per game.

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 74-68

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 65-57

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 90-81

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Nebraska

    W 104-100

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisville

    L 73-68

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    Bethune-Cookman Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Bryant

    W 81-75

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Air Force

    L 73-65

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Liberty

    L 59-51

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 84-70

    Away

    12/5/2021

    UCF

    L 81-45

    Away

    12/9/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Johnson (FL)

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Marist

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida National

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Bethune-Cookman at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    celtics jayson tatum
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Clippers

    31 minutes ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    sacramento kings
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco

    1 hour ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona

    1 hour ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    soccer fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy