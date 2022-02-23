How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) will host the Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Boston College

The Wolf Pack put up 5.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Eagles give up (67.7).

The Eagles' 66.0 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.3% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

NC State Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 17.9 points, 8.7 boards and 3.1 assists per game.

The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Terquavion Smith, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Smith and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

Makai Ashton-Langford collects 12.0 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards for those statistics.

T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.

Jaeden Zackery is reliable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 1.4 made threes per game.

Boston College's leader in steals is Zackery with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post with 1.0 per game.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Syracuse L 89-82 Home 2/5/2022 Notre Dame L 69-57 Home 2/9/2022 Wake Forest L 69-51 Home 2/12/2022 Pittsburgh L 71-69 Away 2/15/2022 Georgia Tech W 76-61 Away 2/23/2022 Boston College - Home 2/26/2022 North Carolina - Home 3/2/2022 Wake Forest - Away 3/5/2022 Florida State - Away

Boston College Schedule