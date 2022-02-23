How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) will host the Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Key Stats for NC State vs. Boston College
- The Wolf Pack put up 5.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Eagles give up (67.7).
- The Eagles' 66.0 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.3% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
NC State Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 17.9 points, 8.7 boards and 3.1 assists per game.
- The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Terquavion Smith, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Smith and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford collects 12.0 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards for those statistics.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
- Jaeden Zackery is reliable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Boston College's leader in steals is Zackery with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post with 1.0 per game.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Syracuse
L 89-82
Home
2/5/2022
Notre Dame
L 69-57
Home
2/9/2022
Wake Forest
L 69-51
Home
2/12/2022
Pittsburgh
L 71-69
Away
2/15/2022
Georgia Tech
W 76-61
Away
2/23/2022
Boston College
-
Home
2/26/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
3/2/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
3/5/2022
Florida State
-
Away
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Syracuse
L 73-64
Home
2/12/2022
Duke
L 72-61
Home
2/16/2022
Notre Dame
L 99-95
Away
2/19/2022
Syracuse
L 76-56
Away
2/21/2022
Florida State
W 71-55
Home
2/23/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Clemson
-
Home
3/2/2022
Miami
-
Home
3/5/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Boston College at NC State
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
