How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) will host the Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College

Key Stats for NC State vs. Boston College

  • The Wolf Pack put up 5.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Eagles give up (67.7).
  • The Eagles' 66.0 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.3% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

NC State Players to Watch

  • The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 17.9 points, 8.7 boards and 3.1 assists per game.
  • The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Terquavion Smith, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • Smith and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford collects 12.0 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
  • Jaeden Zackery is reliable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Boston College's leader in steals is Zackery with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post with 1.0 per game.

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Syracuse

L 89-82

Home

2/5/2022

Notre Dame

L 69-57

Home

2/9/2022

Wake Forest

L 69-51

Home

2/12/2022

Pittsburgh

L 71-69

Away

2/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 76-61

Away

2/23/2022

Boston College

-

Home

2/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

3/2/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

3/5/2022

Florida State

-

Away

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Syracuse

L 73-64

Home

2/12/2022

Duke

L 72-61

Home

2/16/2022

Notre Dame

L 99-95

Away

2/19/2022

Syracuse

L 76-56

Away

2/21/2022

Florida State

W 71-55

Home

2/23/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Clemson

-

Home

3/2/2022

Miami

-

Home

3/5/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Boston College at NC State

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
