How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The NC State Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-0 ACC) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. Clemson

The 76.8 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 10.9 more points than the Tigers give up (65.9).

The Tigers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.2).

The Wolf Pack make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

NC State Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 19.7 points, 9.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game.

The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Terquavion Smith, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall is the top scorer for the Tigers with 14.3 points per game. He also adds 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.8 points and 2.1 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).

Al-Amir Dawes hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.1 per game).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Richmond L 83-74 Home 12/21/2021 Wright State L 84-70 Home 12/29/2021 Miami L 91-83 Away 1/1/2022 Florida State L 83-81 Home 1/4/2022 Virginia Tech W 68-63 Away 1/8/2022 Clemson - Home 1/12/2022 Louisville - Away 1/15/2022 Duke - Away 1/19/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 1/22/2022 Virginia - Home 1/26/2022 Notre Dame - Away

Clemson Schedule