How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-0 ACC) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Clemson
- The 76.8 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 10.9 more points than the Tigers give up (65.9).
- The Tigers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.2).
- The Wolf Pack make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
NC State Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 19.7 points, 9.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game.
- The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Terquavion Smith, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is the top scorer for the Tigers with 14.3 points per game. He also adds 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.8 points and 2.1 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).
- Al-Amir Dawes hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.1 per game).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Richmond
L 83-74
Home
12/21/2021
Wright State
L 84-70
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
L 91-83
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
L 83-81
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-63
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Drake
W 90-80
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
W 89-76
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
W 70-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
W 67-50
Away
1/4/2022
Virginia
L 75-65
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/15/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/18/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/25/2022
Duke
-
Away
