Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The NC State Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-0 ACC) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson

Key Stats for NC State vs. Clemson

  • The 76.8 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 10.9 more points than the Tigers give up (65.9).
  • The Tigers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.2).
  • The Wolf Pack make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

NC State Players to Watch

  • The Wolf Pack leader in points, rebounds and assists is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 19.7 points, 9.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game.
  • The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Terquavion Smith, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is the top scorer for the Tigers with 14.3 points per game. He also adds 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.8 points and 2.1 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).
  • Al-Amir Dawes hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
  • Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.1 per game).

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Richmond

L 83-74

Home

12/21/2021

Wright State

L 84-70

Home

12/29/2021

Miami

L 91-83

Away

1/1/2022

Florida State

L 83-81

Home

1/4/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Away

1/8/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/12/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/15/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/19/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/22/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Drake

W 90-80

Home

12/14/2021

Miami (OH)

W 89-76

Home

12/18/2021

South Carolina

W 70-56

Home

12/22/2021

Virginia

W 67-50

Away

1/4/2022

Virginia

L 75-65

Home

1/8/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/12/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

1/15/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/18/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

1/25/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Clemson at NC State

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Memphis Grizzles guard DaQuan Jeffries (55) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

37 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

38 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

39 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy