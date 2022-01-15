Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. NC State

Duke vs NC State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-13.5

150.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. NC State

  • The 82.8 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 8.6 more points than the Wolf Pack give up (74.2).
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 76.2 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils allow.
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero is tops on the Blue Devils with 17.7 points per contest and 7.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.
  • Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 5 assists per game, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 15.4 points.
  • Mark Williams puts up 8.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).
  • Trevor Keels puts up 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jeremy Roach is averaging 8.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.8 points per game), rebounding (9.5) and assists (3.4), making 54.1% from the field. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Wolf Pack get 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jericole Hellems.
  • Terquavion Smith gives the Wolf Pack 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Wolf Pack get 9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Cam Hayes.
  • Ebenezer Dowuona gets the Wolf Pack 3.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

NC State at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17485256
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) clears the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at LSU in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
drexel
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at Northeastern

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy