How to Watch NC State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -13.5 150.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. NC State

The 82.8 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 8.6 more points than the Wolf Pack give up (74.2).

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 76.2 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils allow.

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is tops on the Blue Devils with 17.7 points per contest and 7.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.

Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 5 assists per game, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 15.4 points.

Mark Williams puts up 8.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).

Trevor Keels puts up 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Roach is averaging 8.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

NC State Players to Watch