How to Watch NC State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC foes meet when the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Duke vs. NC State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-13.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. NC State
- The 82.8 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 8.6 more points than the Wolf Pack give up (74.2).
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 76.2 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils allow.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is tops on the Blue Devils with 17.7 points per contest and 7.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.
- Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 5 assists per game, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 15.4 points.
- Mark Williams puts up 8.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).
- Trevor Keels puts up 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jeremy Roach is averaging 8.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.8 points per game), rebounding (9.5) and assists (3.4), making 54.1% from the field. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wolf Pack get 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jericole Hellems.
- Terquavion Smith gives the Wolf Pack 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Wolf Pack get 9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Cam Hayes.
- Ebenezer Dowuona gets the Wolf Pack 3.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
