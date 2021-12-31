NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (7-6, 0-0 ACC) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Key Stats for NC State vs. Florida State
- The Wolf Pack average 11.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Seminoles allow (66.0).
- The Seminoles put up an average of 74.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Seminoles allow to opponents.
NC State Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
- Terquavion Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Seabron is NC State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ebenezer Dowuona leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills racks up 12.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Seminoles.
- Malik Osborne puts up a stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 11.8 points and 0.7 assists per game for Florida State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anthony Polite has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing.
- Osborne makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.
- Florida State's leader in steals is Mills (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rayquan Evans (0.8 per game).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 65-48
Home
12/12/2021
Purdue
L 82-72
Home
12/17/2021
Richmond
L 83-74
Home
12/21/2021
Wright State
L 84-70
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
L 91-83
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Boston University
W 81-80
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
L 93-65
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
L 63-60
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
L 66-65
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
W 97-60
Home
1/1/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/8/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/11/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/15/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/17/2022
Duke
-
Home