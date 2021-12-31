NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (7-6, 0-0 ACC) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Florida State

    • The Wolf Pack average 11.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Seminoles allow (66.0).
    • The Seminoles put up an average of 74.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
    • The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Seminoles allow to opponents.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
    • Terquavion Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Seabron is NC State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ebenezer Dowuona leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Caleb Mills racks up 12.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Seminoles.
    • Malik Osborne puts up a stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 11.8 points and 0.7 assists per game for Florida State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anthony Polite has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing.
    • Osborne makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.
    • Florida State's leader in steals is Mills (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rayquan Evans (0.8 per game).

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 65-48

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Purdue

    L 82-72

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Richmond

    L 83-74

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wright State

    L 84-70

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Miami

    L 91-83

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    W 81-80

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    L 63-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    L 66-65

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 97-60

    Home

    1/1/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Florida State at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

