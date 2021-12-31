NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (7-6, 0-0 ACC) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. Florida State

The Wolf Pack average 11.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Seminoles allow (66.0).

The Seminoles put up an average of 74.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Seminoles allow to opponents.

NC State Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Terquavion Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Seabron is NC State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ebenezer Dowuona leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills racks up 12.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Seminoles.

Malik Osborne puts up a stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 11.8 points and 0.7 assists per game for Florida State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anthony Polite has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing.

Osborne makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.

Florida State's leader in steals is Mills (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rayquan Evans (0.8 per game).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Bethune-Cookman W 65-48 Home 12/12/2021 Purdue L 82-72 Home 12/17/2021 Richmond L 83-74 Home 12/21/2021 Wright State L 84-70 Home 12/29/2021 Miami L 91-83 Away 1/1/2022 Florida State - Home 1/4/2022 Virginia Tech - Away 1/8/2022 Clemson - Home 1/12/2022 Louisville - Away 1/15/2022 Duke - Away 1/19/2022 Virginia Tech - Home

Florida State Schedule