How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. NC State

  • The Seminoles score only 4.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.3).
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 73.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 71 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Seminoles have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.
  • The Wolf Pack's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Matthew Cleveland averages 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.
  • Caleb Mills posts a team-best 12.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Anthony Polite posts a team-best 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.8 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Rayquan Evans paces the Seminoles at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 8.2 points.
  • Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (17.3 points per game), rebounding (8.1) and assists (2.9), shooting 50.7% from the field. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Terquavion Smith gives the Wolf Pack 16.1 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Wolf Pack receive 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jericole Hellems.
  • The Wolf Pack get 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Cam Hayes.
  • The Wolf Pack receive 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Casey Morsell.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

NC State at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
