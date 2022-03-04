How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NC State Wolf Pack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. NC State

The Seminoles score only 4.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.3).

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 73.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 71 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

This season, the Seminoles have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.

The Wolf Pack's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Florida State Players to Watch

Matthew Cleveland averages 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.

Caleb Mills posts a team-best 12.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Polite posts a team-best 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.8 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rayquan Evans paces the Seminoles at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 8.2 points.

Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NC State Players to Watch