How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Florida State vs. NC State
- The Seminoles score only 4.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.3).
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 73.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 71 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- This season, the Seminoles have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.
- The Wolf Pack's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
Florida State Players to Watch
- Matthew Cleveland averages 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.
- Caleb Mills posts a team-best 12.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Polite posts a team-best 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.8 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rayquan Evans paces the Seminoles at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 8.2 points.
- Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (17.3 points per game), rebounding (8.1) and assists (2.9), shooting 50.7% from the field. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Terquavion Smith gives the Wolf Pack 16.1 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Wolf Pack receive 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jericole Hellems.
- The Wolf Pack get 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Cam Hayes.
- The Wolf Pack receive 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Casey Morsell.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
NC State at Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)