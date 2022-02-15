Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State at Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NC State heads to Georgia Tech Tuesday night looking to snap its six-game losing streak.

NC State's nightmare ACC season continued on Saturday when it lost at Pitt. The Wolfpack have now lost six in a row and eight of their last nine.

How to Watch NC State at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the NC State at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV:

They now sit just 3-12 in the ACC and have fallen to 10-16 overall. For a team that finished non-conference play 7-1, it has been a disappointing conference season for them.

Tuesday night they will look to win for the first time in nearly a month when NC State plays the second of two straight road games at Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will look to snap their own two-game losing streak when they host the Wolfpack in an ACC clash.

Georgia Tech returns home after two road games in which it lost to both Miami and Virginia. 

The two losses dropped the Yellow Jackets to 3-10 in the ACC as they, like NC State,  have had a tough time in conference play this year.

Both of these teams are desperate to pick up a win as neither has had much success in the ACC this year. The winner will get a leg up in the conference standings, while the other will continue to look for that elusive win.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

NC State at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
