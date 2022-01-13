How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 0-0 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (8-8, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -6 149.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. NC State

The 70.9 points per game the Cardinals average are the same as the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack's 76.1 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 67.3 the Cardinals allow.

The Cardinals make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 39.6% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams posts a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Jarrod West paces his squad in assists per game (3.5), and also puts up 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Matt Cross puts up 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Noah Locke posts a team-leading 10.8 points per contest. He is also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Samuell Williamson is posting 6.5 points, 0.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

NC State Players to Watch