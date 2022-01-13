Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 0-0 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (8-8, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State

Louisville vs NC State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisville

-6

149.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. NC State

  • The 70.9 points per game the Cardinals average are the same as the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Wolf Pack's 76.1 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 67.3 the Cardinals allow.
  • The Cardinals make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 39.6% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams posts a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor.
  • Jarrod West paces his squad in assists per game (3.5), and also puts up 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Matt Cross puts up 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Noah Locke posts a team-leading 10.8 points per contest. He is also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Samuell Williamson is posting 6.5 points, 0.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (20.1 points per game), rebounding (9.7) and assists (3.3), making 53.6% from the field. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jericole Hellems is putting up 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
  • Terquavion Smith is posting 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
  • Cam Hayes gets the Wolf Pack 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Ebenezer Dowuona gets the Wolf Pack 3.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

NC State at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
