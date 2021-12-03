NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. Louisville

The 81.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 16.9 more points than the Cardinals allow (64.7).

The Cardinals' 70.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

The Cardinals are shooting 42.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 41.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

NC State Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Jericole Hellems makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 11.1 points per game. He also adds 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game to his scoring output.

Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 3.4 per game.

Locke is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.

West (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 79-65 Away 11/17/2021 Oklahoma State L 74-68 Away 11/21/2021 Texas Southern W 65-57 Home 11/27/2021 Louisiana Tech W 90-81 Home 12/1/2021 Nebraska W 104-100 Home 12/4/2021 Louisville - Home 12/9/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Home 12/12/2021 Purdue - Home 12/17/2021 Richmond - Home 12/22/2021 Wright State - Home 12/29/2021 Miami - Away

Louisville Schedule