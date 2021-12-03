NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Louisville
- The 81.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 16.9 more points than the Cardinals allow (64.7).
- The Cardinals' 70.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- The Cardinals are shooting 42.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 41.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
NC State Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Jericole Hellems makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 11.1 points per game. He also adds 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 3.4 per game.
- Locke is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.
- West (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-65
Away
11/17/2021
Oklahoma State
L 74-68
Away
11/21/2021
Texas Southern
W 65-57
Home
11/27/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 90-81
Home
12/1/2021
Nebraska
W 104-100
Home
12/4/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/12/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/17/2021
Richmond
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wright State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
-
Away
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Navy
W 77-60
Home
11/20/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 73-67
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
W 63-55
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan State
L 73-64
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/22/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home