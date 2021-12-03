NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Louisville

    • The 81.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 16.9 more points than the Cardinals allow (64.7).
    • The Cardinals' 70.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
    • The Cardinals are shooting 42.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 41.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who puts up 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
    • Jericole Hellems makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 11.1 points per game. He also adds 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 3.4 per game.
    • Locke is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • West (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 79-65

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 74-68

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 65-57

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 90-81

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Nebraska

    W 104-100

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Navy

    W 77-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    W 63-55

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    L 73-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Louisville at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy