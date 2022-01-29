Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Leaky Black (1) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (10-11, 3-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State

North Carolina vs NC State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-8.5

150.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. NC State

  • The Tar Heels average 76.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.7 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Wolf Pack's 74.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels give up.
  • The Tar Heels make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot paces his squad in both points (16.3) and rebounds (12.0) per game, and also puts up 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 15.0 points.
  • RJ Davis posts 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Brady Manek puts up 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Dawson Garcia averages 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the field.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron tops the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.0 points per game), rebounding (9.1) and assists (3.3), making 53.5% from the field. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jericole Hellems gives the Wolf Pack 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Terquavion Smith gets the Wolf Pack 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Cam Hayes is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 33.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack receive 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

NC State at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

