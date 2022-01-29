How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (10-11, 3-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -8.5 150.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. NC State

The Tar Heels average 76.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.7 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack's 74.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot paces his squad in both points (16.3) and rebounds (12.0) per game, and also puts up 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 15.0 points.

RJ Davis posts 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Brady Manek puts up 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dawson Garcia averages 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the field.

NC State Players to Watch