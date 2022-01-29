How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (10-11, 3-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-8.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. NC State
- The Tar Heels average 76.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.7 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Wolf Pack's 74.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot paces his squad in both points (16.3) and rebounds (12.0) per game, and also puts up 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 15.0 points.
- RJ Davis posts 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brady Manek puts up 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Dawson Garcia averages 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the field.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron tops the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.0 points per game), rebounding (9.1) and assists (3.3), making 53.5% from the field. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems gives the Wolf Pack 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Terquavion Smith gets the Wolf Pack 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Cam Hayes is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 33.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Wolf Pack receive 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.
