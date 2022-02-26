Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

Key Stats for NC State vs. North Carolina

  • The Tar Heels average 77.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 74.1 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Wolf Pack's 73.1 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 72.1 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 15.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Love leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.8 per game while also scoring 15.3 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is atop almost all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by collecting 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
  • Terquavion Smith is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wolf Pack, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smith (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Clemson

W 79-77

Away

2/12/2022

Florida State

W 94-74

Home

2/16/2022

Pittsburgh

L 76-67

Home

2/19/2022

Virginia Tech

W 65-57

Away

2/21/2022

Louisville

W 70-63

Home

2/26/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

3/5/2022

Duke

-

Away

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Notre Dame

L 69-57

Home

2/9/2022

Wake Forest

L 69-51

Home

2/12/2022

Pittsburgh

L 71-69

Away

2/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 76-61

Away

2/23/2022

Boston College

L 69-61

Home

2/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

3/2/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

3/5/2022

Florida State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

North Carolina at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
