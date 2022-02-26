How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. North Carolina

The Tar Heels average 77.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 74.1 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack's 73.1 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 72.1 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

The Tar Heels make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 15.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Caleb Love leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.8 per game while also scoring 15.3 points per contest.

The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron is atop almost all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by collecting 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Terquavion Smith is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wolf Pack, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Smith (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Clemson W 79-77 Away 2/12/2022 Florida State W 94-74 Home 2/16/2022 Pittsburgh L 76-67 Home 2/19/2022 Virginia Tech W 65-57 Away 2/21/2022 Louisville W 70-63 Home 2/26/2022 NC State - Away 2/28/2022 Syracuse - Home 3/5/2022 Duke - Away

