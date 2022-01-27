Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Notre Dame defeated Louisville 82-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Notre Dame defeated Louisville 82-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State

Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Notre Dame

-5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. NC State

  • The Fighting Irish score just 2.1 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (73.7).
  • The Wolf Pack score 8.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (66.6).
  • The Fighting Irish are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin paces his team in both points (15.2) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also averages 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Paul Atkinson puts up 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Blake Wesley puts up 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Nate Laszewski posts a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cormac Ryan posts 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.0 points per game), rebounding (9.2) and assists (3.4), shooting 53.4% from the field. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jericole Hellems is posting 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
  • Terquavion Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.
  • Cam Hayes gives the Wolf Pack 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Wolf Pack receive 4.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

NC State at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
tulsa
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulsa at Tulane

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17549607
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU

2 minutes ago
Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina State at Notre Dame

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17535147
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy