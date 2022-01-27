Jan 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Notre Dame defeated Louisville 82-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. NC State

The Fighting Irish score just 2.1 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (73.7).

The Wolf Pack score 8.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (66.6).

The Fighting Irish are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin paces his team in both points (15.2) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also averages 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Paul Atkinson puts up 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Blake Wesley puts up 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nate Laszewski posts a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Cormac Ryan posts 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

NC State Players to Watch