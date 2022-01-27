How to Watch NC State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. NC State
- The Fighting Irish score just 2.1 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (73.7).
- The Wolf Pack score 8.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (66.6).
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin paces his team in both points (15.2) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also averages 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Paul Atkinson puts up 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Blake Wesley puts up 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Nate Laszewski posts a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cormac Ryan posts 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.0 points per game), rebounding (9.2) and assists (3.4), shooting 53.4% from the field. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems is posting 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
- Terquavion Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.
- Cam Hayes gives the Wolf Pack 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wolf Pack receive 4.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.
