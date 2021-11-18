NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma State
-4
137.5 points
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. NC State
- Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Cowboys recorded were 6.9 more points than the Wolf Pack gave up (69.7).
- The Wolf Pack's 72.8 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 72.7 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.
- The Cowboys shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Wolf Pack allowed to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (41.1%).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham led his team in points (19.5), rebounds (6.0) and assists (3.3) per game last year, shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Kalib Boone averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 64.2% from the field.
- Avery Anderson III put up 11.3 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last season.
- Isaac Likekele averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe posted 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
NC State Players to Watch
- Jericole Hellems averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season.
- Manny Bates grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game, while Cam Hayes notched 3.0 assists per contest.
- Braxton Beverly knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
- Shakeel Moore averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Bates compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
17
2021
NC State at Oklahoma State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
