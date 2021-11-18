NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -4 137.5 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. NC State

Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Cowboys recorded were 6.9 more points than the Wolf Pack gave up (69.7).

The Wolf Pack's 72.8 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 72.7 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.

The Cowboys shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Wolf Pack allowed to opponents.

The Wolf Pack's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham led his team in points (19.5), rebounds (6.0) and assists (3.3) per game last year, shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kalib Boone averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 64.2% from the field.

Avery Anderson III put up 11.3 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last season.

Isaac Likekele averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe posted 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NC State Players to Watch