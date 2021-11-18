NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
    Oklahoma State vs NC State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma State

    -4

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. NC State

    • Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Cowboys recorded were 6.9 more points than the Wolf Pack gave up (69.7).
    • The Wolf Pack's 72.8 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 72.7 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.
    • The Cowboys shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Wolf Pack allowed to opponents.
    • The Wolf Pack's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (41.1%).

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Cade Cunningham led his team in points (19.5), rebounds (6.0) and assists (3.3) per game last year, shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Kalib Boone averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 64.2% from the field.
    • Avery Anderson III put up 11.3 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Isaac Likekele averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe posted 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Jericole Hellems averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    • Manny Bates grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game, while Cam Hayes notched 3.0 assists per contest.
    • Braxton Beverly knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Shakeel Moore averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Bates compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

