How to Watch NC State at Oklahoma State Men's College Basketball

    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch NC State at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday evening, NC State will be in Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State in this inter-conference college basketball matchup.
    After losing Cade Cunningham to the 2021 NBA Draft, Oklahoma State still has enough talent to be a great team this season. On Wednesday evening, the Cowboys will host North Carolina State at Gallagher-Iba Arena as they look to continue their early-season success.

    How to Watch NC State at Oklahoma State:

    Date: November 17, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma State currently has a record of 3-1 on the season, showcasing a new-look roster that features two of the nation’s top transfers. It’s never easy replacing a No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, but they should be just fine without Cunningham this season.

    The Big 12 is arguably the best basketball conference in the country, meaning the road to another 20-win season could be difficult for Oklahoma State. An extremely balanced team, the Cowboys don’t have a true star on the roster that’s emerged yet but are still very well-rounded.

    The Wolfpack are 3-0, looking like a legitimate undefeated team to this point in the season. While their opponents through three games haven’t been nearly as talented as Oklahoma State, they still deserve a ton of credit.

    The ACC is one of the best in the country, with quite a few unbeaten teams remaining. Wednesday’s matchup will be a good experience for NC State before heading into conference play in a few weeks. A high-powered offense, the Wolfpack have a handful of players that can score double-digit points on any given night.

    Although Oklahoma State is ineligible to play in the NCAA Tournament this season, it is still projected to be one of the most talented teams in the Big 12.

