NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) hit the court against the NC State Wolf Pack (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Purdue
- The Boilermakers record 88.0 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 71.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.
- The Boilermakers make 51.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
Purdue Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
- Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.0 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
- The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Ivey and Zach Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron paces the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
- Jericole Hellems is the most prolific from distance for the Wolf Pack, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Seabron (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Villanova
W 80-74
Home
11/26/2021
Omaha
W 97-40
Home
11/30/2021
Florida State
W 93-65
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
W 77-70
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
L 70-68
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Texas Southern
W 65-57
Home
11/27/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 90-81
Home
12/1/2021
Nebraska
W 104-100
Home
12/4/2021
Louisville
L 73-68
Home
12/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 65-48
Home
12/12/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/17/2021
Richmond
-
Home
12/21/2021
Wright State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
-
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
