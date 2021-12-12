NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) hit the court against the NC State Wolf Pack (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Purdue

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Purdue

    • The Boilermakers record 88.0 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 71.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
    • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.
    • The Boilermakers make 51.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
    • The Wolf Pack have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
    • Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.0 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
    • The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Ivey and Zach Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Dereon Seabron paces the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
    • Jericole Hellems is the most prolific from distance for the Wolf Pack, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Seabron (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Villanova

    W 80-74

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Omaha

    W 97-40

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 93-65

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 65-57

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 90-81

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Nebraska

    W 104-100

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisville

    L 73-68

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 65-48

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Purdue at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Washington in Men's College Cup Final

    3 minutes ago
    purdue
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State

    3 minutes ago
    virginia tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Dayton

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    1 hour ago
    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy