NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) hit the court against the NC State Wolf Pack (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. Purdue

The Boilermakers record 88.0 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 71.3 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.

The Boilermakers make 51.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Purdue Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.0 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.

The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Ivey and Zach Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron paces the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Jericole Hellems is the most prolific from distance for the Wolf Pack, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Seabron (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Villanova W 80-74 Home 11/26/2021 Omaha W 97-40 Home 11/30/2021 Florida State W 93-65 Home 12/3/2021 Iowa W 77-70 Home 12/9/2021 Rutgers L 70-68 Away 12/12/2021 NC State - Away 12/18/2021 Butler - Home 12/20/2021 Incarnate Word - Home 12/29/2021 Nicholls State - Home 1/3/2022 Wisconsin - Home 1/8/2022 Penn State - Away

NC State Schedule